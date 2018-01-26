Ephemeral Equilibrium - Carolyn Deck

Ephemeral Equilibrium is an exhibition that reflects on Carolyn Deck's love of Nature and her search for its essence. Carolyn Deck is an artist who received a BA from Virginia Commonwealth University and a MA from the Royal College of Art, Painting School, London. Inspired by childhood memories of vivid color, the joy of wild flowers and cobalt blue skies. Deck explores some of the visual principles of nature through mathematics. A seemingly invisible network of Sacred Geometry structures the spiritual quality of the artist's subject. Carolyn's paintings, drawings, and notes demonstrate a journey from geometry, to abstraction, to visual representation of plants.

For more event information and programming, please visit our Facebook Page @olinhallgalleries