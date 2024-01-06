Epiphany Bon Fire

Join Buchanan as we celebrate 12th Night. Gather with family and friends on the Buchanan Town Park this Saturday, January 6th starting at 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm. (Please note, this is a weather dependent event, if it is raining, snowing, or, high winds are projected, the event will be cancelled. Any cancellations or postponement will be noted on the Town's Facebook page.) You may bring your own Christmas Tree from home with you to the event to burn. Activities include Festival of Lights, the lighting of the Yule Log and hot chocolate

