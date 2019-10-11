ERIC GALES w. Isaac Hadden
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Joe Bonamassa called him "One of the best, if not the best guitar player in the world." Carlos Santana said he's "absolutely incredible." Dave Navarro said, "How Eric Gales isn't the hugest name in rock guitar is a total mystery." Come see the ultimate guitarist's guitarist when Eric Gales brings his incredible bluesy rock 'n roll back to The Sanctuary on Friday, October 11th.
Info
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map