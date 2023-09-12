× Expand Harvester Performance Center

ERIC JOHNSON PLANS EXTENSIVE U.S. TOUR FOR 2023 TITLED “TREASURE TOUR”

Austin, Texas…Eric Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey over the course of more

than four decades. Along the way, his creations have encompassed repertoire that cross

pollinate genres which include rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even

country. Inevitably, E.J. says it best himself in sharing, “It really boils down to the music and the

song at the end of the day,” he explains. “If it doesn’t have that it gets boring for me. The most

important thing for me is to grow musically and make a more expansive and meaningful artistic

statement with every new project.”During the Pandemic, the Grammy winning guitarist, vocalist, composer, and multiinstrumentalist has been busy releasing weekly, donation-based, virtual “Mini-Lessons”

benefitting Food Banks across the country and working in the studio on previously un-released

tracks and new recordings. The currently untitled new record is scheduled for release later this

year.Throughout his career, Johnson has approached music as a healing force, a way to enhance a

listener’s consciousness, and conjure joy and inspiration. More than a year into the Pandemic,

and because of the Pandemic, he reflects that this approach has become reinforced and more

enhanced.The 2022 Treasure Tour will feature some of the previously un-released gems, some new songs,

and some older favorites. His band will include Tom Brechtlein on drums, and Roscoe Beck on

bass.

