ERIC JOHNSON PLANS EXTENSIVE U.S. TOUR FOR 2022 TITLED “TREASURE TOUR”

70+ Show Run Kicks Off in February and Wraps Up in May

Austin, Texas…Eric Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey over the course of more than four decades. Along the way, his creations have encompassed repertoire that cross pollinate genres which include rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even country. Inevitably, E.J. says it best himself in sharing, “It really boils down to the music and the song at the end of the day,” he explains. “If it doesn’t have that it gets boring for me. The most important thing for me is to grow musically and make a more expansive and meaningful artistic statement with every new project.”

During the Pandemic, the Grammy winning guitarist, vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist has been busy releasing weekly, donation-based, virtual “Mini-Lessons” benefitting Food Banks across the country and working in the studio on previously un-released tracks and new recordings. The currently untitled new record is scheduled for release later this year.Throughout his career, Johnson has approached music as a healing force, a way to enhance a listener’s consciousness, and conjure joy and inspiration. More than a year into the Pandemic, and because of the Pandemic, he reflects that this approach has become reinforced and more enhanced.The 2022 Treasure Tour will feature some of the previously un-released gems, some new songs, and some older favorites. His band will include Tom Brechtlein on drums, and Roscoe Beck on bass.