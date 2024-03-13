Escape to Margaritaville-A Tropical Love Story with Jimmy Buffett Hits

× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Escape to Margaritaville

Don your Hawaiian shirts and kick off your flip flops for a tour of a tropical paradise led by Tully, a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer who thinks he’s got life all figured out—until a beautiful tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. Escape to Margaritaville! is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for!