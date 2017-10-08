Ethan and Vita Murrow: Drawings from "The Whale"
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia
The Whale is the debut picture book by husband-and-wife artistic team Ethan and Vita Murrow. The exhibition features 28 stunningly detailed graphite drawings created for this semi-wordless book. The Murrows have collaborated on a variety of artistic projects including writing, video, film, drawing, and photography.
