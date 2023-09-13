× Expand Ben Carson Ben Carson

Join the Roanoke College Center for Economic Freedom for an evening with Dr. Ben Carson as he shares his talk "My American Dream."

Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., M.D., is Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute, a new think tank/do tank whose mission is to promote the four founding principles which are cornerstones of our country: faith, liberty, community, and life as well as pursue common sense solutions that challenge conventional groupthink. He most recently served as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For nearly 30 years, Dr. Carson served as Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, a position he assumed when he was just 33 years old, becoming the youngest major division director in the hospital’s history. In 1987, he successfully performed the first separation of craniopagus twins conjoined at the back of the head. He also performed the first fully successful separation of type-2 vertical craniopagus twins in 1997 in South Africa.

Dr. Carson graduated from Yale University and earned his M.D. from the University of Michigan Medical School. He and his wife are proud parents and grandparents.

This lecture is co-sponsored by David L. Guy `75, Young America's Foundation, and the Center for Economic Freedom.

This event is free and open to the public, registration appreciated.

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-ben-carson-tickets-669298910057?aff=erellivmlt