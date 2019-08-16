Celebrate life in small town America during Buchanan’s 19th annual “An Evening In Buchanan” celebration. Rediscover the important things in life, good friends, good food, good music and good times. Enjoy the slower pace of life in our historic downtown setting. Explore dozens of Antique Autos lining Main Street. Take advantage of extended hours offered by our downtown shops and restaurants. Gather with family and friends to enjoy a night on the Town. Enjoy a FREE live band performance on Main Street.

Explore Main Street where you will find kid’s activities including face painting, an art wall, ring toss, grab bag fishing and an Art Wall for the kids. Take a leisurely ride in a Surry Carriage pulled by Belgian horsed, get your caricature drawn, play Cow Pie Bingo, or, just stroll along Main Street exploring the Community Market while viewing the incredible display of Antique Autos.

We invite you to take home more than memories. Take advantage of extended hours being offered by many of our downtown businesses and restaurants. Downtowns businesses offer everything from antiques & art to collectibles, produce, canoeing & river supplies and more. Locally owned restaurants offer Burgers & Fries as well as Good Old-Fashioned Southern Cooking. Check them out, they are waiting to serve you.

Wrap up your evening as you take in a movie at the historic Buchanan Theatre