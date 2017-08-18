An Evening In Buchanan

Step out for a night on the Town with good food, good friends and good times. Stroll along Buchanan's historic Main Street where you will find a little bit of something for the whole family. Bring a lawn chair to relax while you enjoy a free outdoor concert featuring Hoppy Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul. Take a chance on Cow Pie Bingo! Let the kids discover their artistic talents as they paint on our Art Wall, or, have a little fun as they fish for a prize! Step back in time as the whole family enjoys a carriage ride along Main Street. Take home a memory, get your caricature drawn by artist Jed Mickle. Stroll along Main Street viewing dozens of antique autos on display while enjoying a delicious Petro. Be sure to take advantage of the great bargains featured on the Buchanan Buck, Buck Coupon Sheets while discovering the great locally owned shops and restaurants in Buchanan.