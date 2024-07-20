Evening Craft & Vendor Show

Savvy Events and Downtown Roanoke Inc. (DRI) would like to invite you down to the Roanoke City Farmers Market for the Roanoke City Farmers Market Evening Market! We will have Craft & Direct Sales vendors along with some regular Farmers Market vendors setting up for an extended day for your shopping needs! Come grab dinner at a local Downtown restaurant and then come shop with all the great vendors!

Downtown Evening Market Roanoke City Market

Saturday, July 20th 4-8PM

Vendor spaces are $40 for the stall which includes a Market table. Park your car with your booth!

This show will be Direct Sales and Crafters!

Unfortunately NO FOOD TRUCKS!

Festival vendors (Kettle Corn, Mini Donuts okay)

We will also have around 10- 10x10 booths available that are $40 and you will have to supply your own tent, tables and chairs.

(Will have to move car to street parking after unloading)

NO REFUNDS FOR ANY REASON! If canceled due to weather we will reschedule.