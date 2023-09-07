× Expand Johnathan Reckford Johnathan Reckford

Why Living In A House Built By Habitat For Humanity Is Different: A Conversation with Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat in 70 Countries

Join us for an evening with Jonathan Reckford.

Jonathan T.M. Reckford is chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, a global Christian housing organization that has helped more than 46 million people construct, rehabilitate or preserve their homes.

Since 2005, when he took the top leadership position, local Habitat organizations in all 50 states and in more than 70 countries have grown from serving 125,000 individuals each year to helping more than 7.1 million people last year build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Named the most influential nonprofit leader in America in 2017 by The NonProfit Times, Jonathan is the author of Our Better Angels: Seven Simple Virtues That Will Change Your Life and the World.

He and his wife, Ashley, have three children and live in Atlanta. Follow Jonathan on Twitter @JReckford and on Instagram @JReckford.

This lecture is presented by The Benne Center for Church and Society - Bishop Crumley Lecture Series.

This event is free and open to the public, registration appreciated.

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-jonathan-reckford-tickets-676699475347?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete