An Evening with Kristin Armstrong: A Lecture on Values and Ethics in Leadership

to

Roanoke College Campus, Cregger Center 221 College Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

Join us for an unforgettable evening with 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Kristin Armstrong. A World Champion cyclist, coach, mother, business owner, and entrepreneur. We invite you to hear the inspiring words of a remarkable athlete and role model.

This lecture is co-sponsored by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity, Delta Gamma Sorority, and the Center for Leadership in Entrepreneurial Innovation (CLEI).

This event is free and open to the public, registration appreciated

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-kristin-armstrong-tickets-663782500327?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Info

Roanoke College Campus, Cregger Center 221 College Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Education & Learning, Sports
to
Google Calendar - An Evening with Kristin Armstrong: A Lecture on Values and Ethics in Leadership - 2023-10-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Kristin Armstrong: A Lecture on Values and Ethics in Leadership - 2023-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening with Kristin Armstrong: A Lecture on Values and Ethics in Leadership - 2023-10-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening with Kristin Armstrong: A Lecture on Values and Ethics in Leadership - 2023-10-03 19:00:00 ical