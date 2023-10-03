An Evening with Kristin Armstrong: A Lecture on Values and Ethics in Leadership

× Expand Kristin Armstrong Kristin Armstrong

Join us for an unforgettable evening with 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Kristin Armstrong. A World Champion cyclist, coach, mother, business owner, and entrepreneur. We invite you to hear the inspiring words of a remarkable athlete and role model.

This lecture is co-sponsored by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity, Delta Gamma Sorority, and the Center for Leadership in Entrepreneurial Innovation (CLEI).

This event is free and open to the public, registration appreciated

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-kristin-armstrong-tickets-663782500327?aff=ebdsoporgprofile