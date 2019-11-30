Events Buchanan Tree Lighting Ceremony

Festivities begin at 7 p.m. as church bells toll the hour. Carolers pass small candles out amongst the crowd along with song sheets so everyone can join in the fun. Activities culminate as Santa and Mrs. Clause arrive to lead the official countdown as the switch is thrown lighting the Town Tree. More than 3,000 tiny white lights festoon the towering evergreen, creating a holiday spectacle while glowing with the spirit of Christmas, a perfect backdrop for family photos. Come early and stay late to discover Christmas in small town America.