× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, celebrated their 30th Anniversary in 2022, and founder, vocalist and guitarist, Art Alexakis, has made it clear that he has no plans to slow down. Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved $119 | Regular Reserved $98 | VIP Tables $519

Meet & Greet: $193 (Does not include show ticket)

Click here to purchase tickets.