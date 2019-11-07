Every Brilliant Thing

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia

Play by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe

Comedy, Drama | November 7 – November 10

“You’re six years old. Your mother’s in the hospital. You’re told she finds it hard to be happy. So you start making a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world: 1. Ice Cream, 2. Kung Fu Movies, 3. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose.”

Touching, funny, and brilliantly stripped down, Every Brilliant Thing is one-person show about an individual’s journey with their mother and her struggle with mental health.The Guardian calls it “Heart-wrenching, hilarious…possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see.”

