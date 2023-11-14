Evolving Tech and AI in Health Care – What Does it Mean for You?

× Expand Image by Adobe The two-part event will explore AI in health care.

This is a two-part event: November 14 and November 21. The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) invites members of the public to a free Mini Medical School program. During two evening sessions in November, audience members will learn about emerging trends in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and how they will influence the future of health care.

Leaders in health care and technology from VTCSOM, Virginia Tech, and Carilion Clinic will discuss implications of innovations on patient care, ethics, privacy, accessibility, and more. There will be ample time for audience questions.

Registration required: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc1O_WICpcBcmn-91p11yOozVAFt05EZr0jkqLo0Lwvjkt9Ew/viewform