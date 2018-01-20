Experimental Drawing: Mixed Media Edition
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Adults 16+
Register Now
Explore a range of wet and dry media to create dynamic works of art in this experimental drawing workshop. Learn to work intuitively, responding to each part of the process as it happens and viewing mishaps in a more positive light. You'll also have the opportunity to work on multiple pieces at the same time and discover the surprising benefits of making marks without much planning!
This class will have a 30 minute break for lunch. Bring your own or plan to pick something up from the nearby Market Building.
$60 adults 16+ | $48 members
Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops