Explore Your Limits 5K & 10K

Race Date – February 24th 2024, at 9:00am

Registration will be up in early November

Registration Fees

5k:

$28.00 for one week ending November 20th (plus online processing fee)

$30.00 between November 20th until January 30th (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 between January 30th until February 22nd at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 after February 22nd at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

10k:

$33.00 for one week ending November 20th (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 between November 20th until January 30th (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 between January 30th until February 22nd at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 after February 22nd at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25 for both the 5k & 10k

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 1/30/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

About the race

The Explore Your Limits 5/10k was started in 2005 as the first annual trail run in the Roanoke Valley. Due to the 5k being a great race for people getting into trail running and the challenge of the 10k it has grown to be the largest event in the Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS). This race is a way to showcase what this park has to offer and the miles of tight and twisty IMBA designed single track trails.

Course Description

The 5k is a great race to introduce runners to trail running. The race course will take runners through some of the trails and gravel roads of the Explore Park. The 5k is 1/3 trail and 2/3 gravel road and asphalt. The 10k continues on to the single track biking trails for the remainder of the race (a lollipop loop configuration). This is challenging course and a great way to start your racing season. Walkers Welcome.

5K Course:

The 5k course runs on some of the Historic Areas of the park, heading down the Palmer’s Pond Trail, then a left onto the Deer Run Trail, and a clockwise run on the Turkey Scratch Loop, along the River Walk, up the gravel road next to Slone’s Grist Mill and then doing a counter clockwise run of the Farmstead Loop, then running along Journey’s End Trail, and finally, climbing up Old Salem Turnpike (Vomit Hill), and taking a left at the top of the hill and finishing at the Water Tower (near the entrance to the Yellow Trail).