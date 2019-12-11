Exploring Economic Relationships from a Voter’s Perspective - 1

All things in nature come from God. Most things in politics (the country’s commitment to quality education, healthcare, defense, Social Security, etc.) come from the structure of the country’s economic system; the balance comes from nature.

THINGS TO THINK ABOUT:

(A) If both the state and federal corporate income tax rates had been set to zero fifty years ago, is it both possible and probable that no American jobs would have been saved (i.e. not transferred to low-cost wage countries).

(B) What happens to the rest of us (i.e., you) should those in poverty disappear from the planet?

An understanding of the structure of the US economic system is a prerequisite to voting responsibly.

Join Star City Thinkers in reviewing and discussing the first episode of several on the subject of economic structure.