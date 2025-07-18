Extracurricular Nights: An Evening With Crockett’s Battalion

× Expand Standout Arts Extracurricular Nights: An Evening With Crockett's Batallion

Join our semiquincentennial celebrations this summer! We have special after-hours programming for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. Test yourself- would you have been a patriot or a loyalist? Join in the defense of Virginia and enlist in Lt. Colonel Joseph Crockett’s Western Battalion. Sign the roll, draw your pay, and learn how these men fought to defend the Shenandoah Valley. Experience the American Revolution on the frontier and how Virginia’s unique frontier culture helped win American independence.

This event will take place on July 18, August 1, and August 15, 2025, from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM. Admission for this event is $5 for children (6-17) and $7 for adults (18+), children 5 and under are free! This event is also included in our Annual Pass.