Extreme with Living Colour

× Expand Berglund Center

The multi-platinum hard rock group Extreme are thrilled to extend their global headlining “Thicker Than Blood Tour” for a second US leg. Following an impressive run of sold-out shows and high fan demand, the band will be back on the road for an additional 21 dates alongside special guests, Living Colour. Kicking off in Englewood, NJ on January 24th, the tour will see the band make stops across the country throughout the following month, all before joining the Monsters of Rock Cruise out of Miami, FL from March 2nd to March 7th.

“We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour. You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful. So with that, we are excited to announce the second US leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour with special guests Living Colour. Can't wait to see you out there!”

- Nuno Bettencourt

A busy year in the works with the release of their latest album SIX on June 9th, these heavy rockers are keeping the momentum going with even more to come. This exciting announcement comes just in time for Extreme’s highly anticipated international run across Australia, Japan, and Europe heading into the fall. Most recently on September 6th, the band debuted their brand-new music video for the track “The Mask” off SIX. Directed by the band’s own Nuno Bettencourt, fans can watch the new video HERE, and enjoy SIX on all streaming platforms NOW!

With the force of a Boston wrecking ball, EXTREME swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. This dynamic affirms the iconic multiplatinum Beantown quartet—Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)—as one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They’re the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la Bill & Ted as well as the Netflix juggernaut “Stranger Things.” They’ve sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering, Six.

Ticket Prices: $38, $48, $72, VIP - $197

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:00pm