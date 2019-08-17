Runners, take your mark and get set for a challenge! Join Poplar Forest and the Jamerson YMCA for the 8th annual Face the Forest 5K Obstacle Course Run. Test your abilities as you run through hills, dales and woodlands, and take on the obstacles placed along the way—climbing walls, balancing teeter-totters, flipping tires and trenching through mud, just to name a few. The competition is open to families and teams of all ages. Face the Forest entry fees support children’s education programming at Poplar Forest and the Y’s annual campaign, which provides outreach, financial assistance, youth and family programming and many other resources within the community. Registration fees and race details available July 1.