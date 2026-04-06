Fairlawn Dunkin’ Grand Opening with Two Days of Giveaways: Free Donuts for a Year and 100 Days of Free Coffee

× Expand Photo by Darci Hamer Dunkin' Storefront

On Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15, guests are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Dunkin’ at 7357 Round House St. in Fairlawn with two different giveaways across two days.

On Tuesday, April 14, the first 100 guests in line beginning at 6:00 a.m. will receive Free Donuts for a Year. Guests can also enjoy Dunkin’ merchandise giveaways, and at 11:00 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place featuring a $2,000 donation presentation to Special Olympics of Virginia, with athletes onsite.

On Wednesday, April 15, the first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members in line starting at 6:00 a.m. will receive 100 Days of Free Coffee.

The event is free and open to the public—NO TICKETS required!