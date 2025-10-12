× Expand Rebecca Crocker "Faith of Our Fathers"

Faith of Our Fathers – Concert performance with narration and historical dramatization, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in Sale Theatre, Schoolfield Hall. Celebrate a century in song and learn about Ferrum College history. One of the oldest buildings on campus, Schoolfield Hall was the original chapel for the rural training school, later a gymnasium and more, before it became home to the Sale Theatre, the Rex Stephenson Theatre, and the Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre. In this uplifting free performance, with the last script written by Rex Stephenson and direction by Emily Blankenship-Tucker, we’ll take a fun trip through the building’s first hundred years at Ferrum College. Reservations recommended but not required, at https://www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets.

Read more about it at https://www.ferrum.edu/news/faith-of-our-fathers-celebrates-centenary-of-ferrum-colleges-schoolfield-hall/?preview_id=59897&preview_nonce=ac6de42850&preview=true&_thumbnail_id=59924.

Tours of Schoolfield Hall and its archival displays, including history of the Jack Tale Players, will also be offered during Homecoming Weekend, on Saturday, October 11 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 12 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to peek behind the scenes at the Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre, learn a bit of Ferrum College trivia, and perhaps hear a ghost story or two. Homecoming schedule and registration are at https://www.ferrum.edu/homecoming-weekend.