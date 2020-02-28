THE FAKES, a play about internet addiction and safety

× Expand Roanoke Children's Theatre THE FAKES at Roanoke Children's TheatrePerformed at the Scottish Rite AuditoriumFebruary 27-28, 2020

The Fakes

FEBRUARY 27-28, 2020

Written by: Samantha Macher

Written by Samantha Macher specifically for RCT, this play will tackle internet predators, internet addiction and internet safety. Health professionals are always on hand to answer questions and provide resources to families.

THURSDAY, February 27 - 7PM

FRIDAY, February 28 - 7PM

***PERFORMED at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 622 Campbell Ave SW***