THE FAKES, a play about internet addiction and safety
Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Children's Theatre
THE FAKES at Roanoke Children's TheatrePerformed at the Scottish Rite AuditoriumFebruary 27-28, 2020
The Fakes
FEBRUARY 27-28, 2020
Written by: Samantha Macher
Written by Samantha Macher specifically for RCT, this play will tackle internet predators, internet addiction and internet safety. Health professionals are always on hand to answer questions and provide resources to families.
THURSDAY, February 27 - 7PM
FRIDAY, February 28 - 7PM
***PERFORMED at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 622 Campbell Ave SW***
Info
Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
