THE FAKES, a play about internet addiction and safety

Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Fakes

FEBRUARY 27-28, 2020

Written by: Samantha Macher

Written by Samantha Macher specifically for RCT, this play will tackle internet predators, internet addiction and internet safety. Health professionals are always on hand to answer questions and provide resources to families.

THURSDAY, February 27 - 7PM

FRIDAY, February 28 - 7PM

***PERFORMED at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 622 Campbell Ave SW***

Info

Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Theater & Dance
5403452550
