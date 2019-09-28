Fall Bazaar
Brandon Oaks 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia
Join us for our Fall Bazaar! All proceeds will benefit the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary, a volunteer group whose funds support quality of life enhancements for the residents of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center and Memory Support Center. We will have a raffle, hot dogs and chili for purchase and items for sale.
Jewelry
Collectibles
Local Crafts
Baked Goods
Christmas Items
Linens
Furniture
Artwork
Lamps
and more!
Brandon Oaks 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia
