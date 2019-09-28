Fall Bazaar

to Google Calendar - Fall Bazaar - 2019-09-28 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Bazaar - 2019-09-28 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Bazaar - 2019-09-28 08:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Bazaar - 2019-09-28 08:00:00

Brandon Oaks 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia

Join us for our Fall Bazaar! All proceeds will benefit the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary, a volunteer group whose funds support quality of life enhancements for the residents of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center and Memory Support Center. We will have a raffle, hot dogs and chili for purchase and items for sale.

Jewelry

Collectibles

Local Crafts

Baked Goods

Christmas Items

Linens

Furniture

Artwork

Lamps

and more!

Info

Brandon Oaks 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Markets
to Google Calendar - Fall Bazaar - 2019-09-28 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Bazaar - 2019-09-28 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Bazaar - 2019-09-28 08:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Bazaar - 2019-09-28 08:00:00