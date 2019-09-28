× Expand Brandon Oaks Brandon Oaks

Join us for our Fall Bazaar! All proceeds will benefit the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary, a volunteer group whose funds support quality of life enhancements for the residents of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center and Memory Support Center. We will have a raffle, hot dogs and chili for purchase and items for sale.

Jewelry

Collectibles

Local Crafts

Baked Goods

Christmas Items

Linens

Furniture

Artwork

Lamps

and more!