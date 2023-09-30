Fall Festival & Country Store

× Expand Jeter Farm

Join us this fall for an afternoon full of fun on the farm!

If you are young or just young at heart you will enjoy getting lost in the corn maze, visiting the farm animals, or playing in the barnyard. Visit our Country Store that is stocked with all locally made, VA Grown, and VA finest products and crafts. Enjoy ice cream, local apple cider, fresh kettle corn, and on Saturday and Sunday grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and, roasted corn! We currently do not have a handicapped accessible wagon available. Find us on Facebook for weather information, updates, and lots of photos.

We hope to be included in your family's fall traditions!

September 30- Oct 29, 2023

Saturday 9 am - 6 pm

Sunday 12 pm - 6 pm

Last hayrides leaves at 5pm

Weekday 9am-1pm by field trip reservation only

$15 General Admission Includes

Corn maze

Hay rides

Slides

Barnyard zoo

Games

Jump pad

And more!

*2 and under no charge

*Cannons are separate per shot

** All pumpkins are sold separately- pricing coming soon!