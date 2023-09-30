Fall Festival & Country Store
to
Jeter Farm 181 Blue Ridge, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
Jeter Farm
Join us this fall for an afternoon full of fun on the farm!
If you are young or just young at heart you will enjoy getting lost in the corn maze, visiting the farm animals, or playing in the barnyard. Visit our Country Store that is stocked with all locally made, VA Grown, and VA finest products and crafts. Enjoy ice cream, local apple cider, fresh kettle corn, and on Saturday and Sunday grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and, roasted corn! We currently do not have a handicapped accessible wagon available. Find us on Facebook for weather information, updates, and lots of photos.
We hope to be included in your family's fall traditions!
September 30- Oct 29, 2023
Saturday 9 am - 6 pm
Sunday 12 pm - 6 pm
Last hayrides leaves at 5pm
Weekday 9am-1pm by field trip reservation only
$15 General Admission Includes
- Corn maze
- Hay rides
- Slides
- Barnyard zoo
- Games
- Jump pad
- And more!
*2 and under no charge
*Cannons are separate per shot
** All pumpkins are sold separately- pricing coming soon!
- Gourds
- Small pie pumpkins
- Carving Jack-o'-lantern u-pumpkins
- Prepicked carving pumpkins
- Heirloom pumpkins (different colors and shapes)
- Straw
- Corn Stalks