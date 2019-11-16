Fall Flower Centerpieces: Weekend Intensive

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Each new season deserves a beautiful new centerpiece! Join us as we create crepe paper flowers in an array of varieties, colors, and sizes. Use your cornucopia of blooms to design an arrangement that will complement your taste, table, and decor perfectly. Instructor: Alison Lee. Cost $60, $48 members. Includes both classes, Saturday Nov. 16 and Sunday Nov. 17 from 1-4 p.m. Pre-register at: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
540-342-5760
