Fall Flower Centerpieces: Weekend Intensive

× Expand At the TMA Make some paper flowers!

Each new season deserves a beautiful new centerpiece! Join us as we create crepe paper flowers in an array of varieties, colors, and sizes. Use your cornucopia of blooms to design an arrangement that will complement your taste, table, and decor perfectly. Instructor: Alison Lee. Cost $60, $48 members. Includes both classes, Saturday Nov. 16 and Sunday Nov. 17 from 1-4 p.m. Pre-register at: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school