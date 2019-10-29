Fall Gathering with Rev. Greg Taylor

Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324

Join us at the Village Chapel this Sunday as Reverend Greg Taylor shares the christian message. The Music Ministry will also be in attendance.

Following the service will be a potluck dessert reception. Anyone who would like to is encouraged to bring a dessert to share.

Religion & Spirituality
