Fall Gathering at The Village Chapel

Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324
Captured by Kate Nipper Photography
Rev. Greg Taylor
Join us at the Village Chapel this Sunday as Reverend Greg Taylor shares the christian message. The Music Ministry will also be in attendance.
Following the service will be a potluck dessert reception. Anyone who would like to is encouraged to bring a dessert to share.
