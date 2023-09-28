Fall Harvest Festival
Morningside Urban Farm 917 Morgan Ave. SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24013
Jared Ladia
Community members enjoy the Fall Harvest Festival.
Fall into wellness at the Harvest Festival! Celebrate the end of farm season with fun experiences for the whole family. Try new activities to support your mental health and well-being. Connect with others in a beautiful outdoor space. Free meals available with registration. Free flu vaccines will be available while supplies last. This event is FREE and open to the public! Register by noon on Sept. 28 to secure your food ticket.
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Outdoor