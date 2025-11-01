× Expand Getty Images Fall Harvest Festival of Light

Mark the end of the growing season at Morningside Urban Farm with a FREE community event! Learn how art and ceremony can help ease grief and anxiety. Join in experiences that honor the strength of our connections and cultural traditions.

This event will feature creative activities and performances centered around light as a symbol of hope and healing. Join in a shared ceremony of release and renewal with the Burden Boat, an interactive art piece by Kurt Steger that will travel from Carilion's Roanoke Memorial Hospital to the farm.

Come celebrate, reflect and connect with your community!

Registration required. To register, please visit: https://cvent.me/9w51Pk or call Carilion Direct at (540) 266-6000/(800) 422-8482.

For more information, contact Angela Charlton, RDN and Community Health Educator, at 540-983-4123 or akcharlton@carilionclinic.org.

In case of rain, event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 2. Registered guests will be notified by email of date change.

This free event is hosted by Carilion Community Health and Outreach.