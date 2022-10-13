Fall Harvest Festival

× Expand Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach Morningside Urban Farm

Celebrate local food and community at Morningside Urban Farm! Gather with neighbors and friends for an evening of fun and fellowship. Enjoy free Brunswick stew, hot apple cider, family activities and games. Connect with programs and services that empower you to live a fuller, richer, healthier life! This event is hosted through the Roanoke Foodshed Network. Free flu vaccines will also be available. Register by noon on Oct. 10 to reserve your free food ticket.