Fall Homeschool Days

Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia 1290 Richmond Road , Staunton, Virginia 24401

Come see all the activities we have planned for our Fall Homeschool Days! Homeschool days provide homeschoolers with the chance to participate in the increased hands-on experience of a field trip. Try your hand at splitting a log to make fence rails or experience an early 19th century school lesson! Pre-registration is highly recommended, but tickets may also be purchased at the Visitor’s Center on the day of the event.

Info

Education & Learning
5403327850
please enable javascript to view
