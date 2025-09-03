× Expand Standout Arts Fall Homeschool Days

Come see all the activities we have planned for our Fall Homeschool Days! Homeschool days provide homeschoolers with the chance to participate in the increased hands-on experience of a field trip. Try your hand at splitting a log to make fence rails or experience an early 19th century school lesson! Pre-registration is highly recommended, but tickets may also be purchased at the Visitor’s Center on the day of the event.