Fall Lumberjack Classic 2023 at Devils Backbone Brewing Company
to
Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows 200 Crandall Run, Roseland, Virginia 22967
THE LUMBERJACKS & LUMBERJILLS ARE BACK IN TOWN!
The top Lumberjacks and Lumberjills will be going head-to-head in an extreme timbersports competition! You don’t want to miss out on this free, family-friendly event with cold beer, great food, games and more!
Friday, September 15th: 3:00-6:00pm
• Women's Standing Block Chop
• Rookie Lumberjack Events
• Stein Hoisting Competition with prizes for the winners!
Saturday, September 16th: 11:30am-6:00pm
• Watch our Lumberjacks and Lumberjills go head to head in fast-paced timbersports events!
• Lumberjack/Lumberjill Meet & Greet immediately after Saturday events end.
• Tasty food specials at our Backbone Bar & Grill! Brewpub, Meadows Bar, DB Merchandise shop & more open to the public.
More info: https://www.dbbrewingcompany.com/lumberjackclassic2023
Crossroads of Route 151 and Route 664.
434-361-1001