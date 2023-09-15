Fall Lumberjack Classic 2023 at Devils Backbone Brewing Company

× Expand Devils Backbone Brewing Company Fall Lumberjack Classic 2022 at Devils Backbone Brewing Company

THE LUMBERJACKS & LUMBERJILLS ARE BACK IN TOWN!

The top Lumberjacks and Lumberjills will be going head-to-head in an extreme timbersports competition! You don’t want to miss out on this free, family-friendly event with cold beer, great food, games and more!

Friday, September 15th: 3:00-6:00pm

• Women's Standing Block Chop

• Rookie Lumberjack Events

• Stein Hoisting Competition with prizes for the winners!

Saturday, September 16th: 11:30am-6:00pm

• Watch our Lumberjacks and Lumberjills go head to head in fast-paced timbersports events!

• Lumberjack/Lumberjill Meet & Greet immediately after Saturday events end.

• Tasty food specials at our Backbone Bar & Grill! Brewpub, Meadows Bar, DB Merchandise shop & more open to the public.

More info: https://www.dbbrewingcompany.com/lumberjackclassic2023

Crossroads of Route 151 and Route 664.

434-361-1001