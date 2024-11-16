× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth Poker Run 10.1 - 1 Fall Poker Run

Ride for a purpose with the VMT Fall Poker Run on Saturday November 16 from 9am to 2pm. Grab your first card at VMT and cruise on to 3 additional stops that take you through gorgeous foliage views. Collect your last card at VMT and stay for an afterparty featuring on site food truck, beer and wine for purchase and prizes! Register online at www.vmt.org/events or day of at VMT! Proceeds benefit The Ronald McDonald House of Roanoke.

New this year! Participate in our on-site Thanksgiving food drive to benefit The Presbyterian Community Center! For each non-perishable item donated at VMT on the day of the Poker Run, receive a raffle ticket for your chance to win prize from VMT.

Poker Run winners will be announced on our Rail Yard Stage at 12:00pm and winners must be present to collect prizes. Top three hands and 3 wild card winners will receive family VMT membership, gift card and chance at our grand prize drawing. Play multiple hands to increase your chances of winning! All participants receive two free passes to VMT and coupon for $5 off any purchase of $15 or more at the VMT gift shop.