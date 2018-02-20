The fall of Robert Mugabe: Will this translate to a new social, economic and political dispensation in Zimbabwe

After 37 years as president, Robert Mugabe’s departure leaves Zimbabwe with the opportunity to create a truly democratic society that could translate into changes in everything from unemployment and job creation to innovations in mining and agriculture to normalization of international relations and addressing the various human rights violations that have plagued the nation for decades. Mugabe’s resignation gives Zimbabwe the hope for social, economic, and political advances not seen in three decades, and, in the end, the hope for a new civil society based on the rule of law rather than the rule of one man.

Terry Mutsvanga is a multi-award winning human rights defender and documentary film maker, an experienced journalist, and an environmental advocate residing in Zimbabwe. Terry has received the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association award for Best Male Human Rights Defender Journalist in 2014 and Best Male Human Rights Defender Artist in 2015 and has produced several award-winning documentary film projects that expose gross human rights and environmental abuses in the country. Currently, Terry works with a non-partisan organization that promotes social and economic rights activists in Zimbabwe. A 2016 Mandela Washington Young African Leader Fellow, he is the co-founder with Fellows from Zambia and Malawi of the Youth Awareness Project Africa (YAPA), a youth driven initiative that seeks to enhance democracy and transparency in Africa.

