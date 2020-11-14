Fall Virtual Art Show: Open Studios Tour of Roanoke

× Expand Cove Creative Studio, LLC Sponsored by Member One FCU

Open Studios is going virtual again! Come see where art begins as our artists share their latest works and experiences online Saturday, November 14th.

Join us on Facebook @openstudiosroa starting at 10am for live video and posts from our talented artists Winn Ballenger, Meridith Brehmer Entingh, Eric Fitzpatrick, Elaine Fleck, Ann Glover, Chris Gryder, Gina Louthian-Stanley, Josh Manning, Max Mitchell, Sarah EK Muse, Rachel Uchizono, Nan Mahone Wellborn, and Barry Wolfe.

The holidays are just around the corner, and this is your opportunity to support local art while securing unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones. View the entire tour, as well as what's available for purchase from our various artists, at www.openstudiostourroanoke.com/virtual-tour. Be sure to follow @openstudiosroa on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Fall 2020 guest artists will also include Ingrid Chase, Michelle Fisher, Scott Kitts, Kim Lashley-Sutliff, and Kelly Smith-Price.