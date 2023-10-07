× Expand Deena Sasser Fall Waterways Cleanup Fall Waterways Cleanup

Fall Waterways is October 7 2023!

**Fall Waterways will continue through the entire month of October on any day that is convenient for your group/organization**

Clean Valley Council is proud to sponsor the Fall Waterways Cleanup as part of the Virginia Waterways Cleanup sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy. This annual fall event encourages residents to clean up litter that might otherwise find its way to our rivers and beaches. We welcome individuals and groups to volunteer for this annual autumn cleanup.

This valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and cares for the beautiful community we share. It is a fun team-building opportunity for corporations civic organizations youth and church groups. Pick your spot – a park playground roadside stream bank or your very own neighborhood and help get rid of the litter and make it a cleaner healthier place for all. All volunteers are given trash bags and gloves.

Help us keep litter out of our waterways!