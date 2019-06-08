Family Class: 3D Doodle Pens

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Join us for this fun family class!

Are you interested in the world of 3D printing? Would you like to learn more about this advanced process on a smaller, more personalized scale? Join us for this two hour family-focused class as we cover the basics of using 3D printing doodle pens! Each family will leave the class with a finished 3D printed object drawn by the members of your family! Register as a family with one adult and one child; each additional family member is $5. Cost: One adult and one child $30 general public, $24 members. $5 per additional family members.