Family Class: 3D Doodle Pens

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Bring the whole family for a fun art class!

Are you interested in the world of 3D printing? Would you like to learn more about this advanced process on a smaller, more personalized scale? Join us for this two hour family-focused class as we cover the basics of using 3D printing doodle pens! Each family will leave the class with a finished 3D printed object drawn by the members of your family! Register as a family with one adult and one child; each additional family member is $5. Cost: one adult and one child $30 general public, $24 members. $5 per additional family member. Instructor: Alison Lee.