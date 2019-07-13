Family Class: The Art of Bookmaking

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Who doesn't love a good book or journal? What if you knew how to make your own?! In this family-focused class, families will learn two different bookmaking methods: the pamphlet stitch and the accordion fold. Participants will leave the class with one of each type of book, and have the opportunity to begin decorating and personalizing its pages. This two-hour workshop is the perfect opportunity to learn new skills and create fun memories with your family! Instructor: Alison Lee. Preregister at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school. Cost per one adult and one child $30 general public, $24 members. $5 per additional family member.

Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
