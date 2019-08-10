Family Class: Linocut Printmaking

× Expand At the Taubman Museum of Art. Family Class

Come join us as we explore the exciting and experimental world of linocut printmaking! We will take a closer look at this versatile and fun art-making form, all while using kid-friendly cutting practices. This family-focused class will allow you to design and create a piece that your whole family can take part in! Register as a family with one adult and one child for $30 general public, $24 members; each additional family member is $5. Preregister at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school. Instructor: Alison Lee