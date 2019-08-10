Family Class: Linocut Printmaking
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
At the Taubman Museum of Art.
Family Class
Come join us as we explore the exciting and experimental world of linocut printmaking! We will take a closer look at this versatile and fun art-making form, all while using kid-friendly cutting practices. This family-focused class will allow you to design and create a piece that your whole family can take part in! Register as a family with one adult and one child for $30 general public, $24 members; each additional family member is $5. Preregister at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museum-school. Instructor: Alison Lee