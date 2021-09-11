Family Fun Day!

× Expand TMA Join us at the Taubman Museum of Art!

Looking for something creative and hands-on that you can enjoy as a family? Join us for the Museum’s Family Fun Days!

This month’s theme is Design Your Own Backpack!

What would your backpack look like if you could design your own? Would you add your favorite character? Animals? Rockets? Use the provided template and a range of colorful art supplies to create your own unique designs. All ages welcome. All supplies provided.

This event is FREE for members and $5 for all other families.

No registration required-drop in and enjoy creating an art activity together safely in the Museum’s sanitized Auditorium.