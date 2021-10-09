Family Fun Day! Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Dance Espanol presented by Pedro Szalay of Southwest VA Ballet

Join us October 9 for Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.! This month enjoy a special presentation by Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director of Southwest Virginia Ballet. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month we invite all families to come and enjoy a special Dance Espanol class!

Dance Espanol lessons by Pedro Szalay will be offered at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Families who participate in either session are welcome to stay and complete a corresponding art lesson until 12 p.m.

Cost: $5 per family, Member families are free. No pre-registration required.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Dance
5403425760
