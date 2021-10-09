Family Fun Day! Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

× Expand TMA Join us for Family Fun Day!

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Dance Espanol presented by Pedro Szalay of Southwest VA Ballet

Join us October 9 for Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.! This month enjoy a special presentation by Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director of Southwest Virginia Ballet. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month we invite all families to come and enjoy a special Dance Espanol class!

Dance Espanol lessons by Pedro Szalay will be offered at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Families who participate in either session are welcome to stay and complete a corresponding art lesson until 12 p.m.

Cost: $5 per family, Member families are free. No pre-registration required.