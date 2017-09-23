Family Weekend Musical Extravaganza

Bast Center Roanoke, Virginia

Tickets: $3 RC with ID/$5 Non-RC Students

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available in August at www.roanoke.edu/familyweekend.*

Join the Roanoke College Jazz Ensemble, Oriana Singers, RC Choir, MainStreet, RoaNotes, and Looking for an Echo in this smorgasbord of musical entertainment featuring music from Broadway and many other pop hits. Enjoy this concert showcasing our talented student performers.

Sponsored by Campus Activities Board.

*plus convenience fee for tickets purchased online

Info
Bast Center Roanoke, Virginia
540-375-2333
