Family Weekend Musical Extravaganza

Tickets: $3 RC with ID/$5 Non-RC Students

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available in August at www.roanoke.edu/familyweekend.*

Join the Roanoke College Jazz Ensemble, Oriana Singers, RC Choir, MainStreet, RoaNotes, and Looking for an Echo in this smorgasbord of musical entertainment featuring music from Broadway and many other pop hits. Enjoy this concert showcasing our talented student performers.

Sponsored by Campus Activities Board.