Fantasyland 2024

× Expand Roanoke History Museum Fantasyland is back for its 30th year.

This uplifting program with Santa Claus and other holiday characters harkens back to a simpler time. Children love the elves in Santa’s workshop, the penguins and polar bears in Arctic snow, and reindeer in their stalls waiting patiently for Santa to hook them to his sleigh and begin their most important journey around the globe. Santa teaches important lessons of love and sharing as he tells original stories, sings, plays guitar, and interacts with the children through fun activities. Children and their families experience being loved and appreciated as well as learn important lessons about kindness, helpfulness, responsibility, and tolerance.

Santa has set program times; advanced tickets are required, and tickets are non-transferrable.

Fantasyland is being offered the following dates and times:

November 30: 10am, 11:15am, & 12:30pm

December 7: 1pm & 2pm

December 14: 10am, 11:15am, & 12:30pm

December 21: 10am, 11:15am, & 12:30pm

Admission:

Toddler (Ages 0-3) - $5

Child (Ages 4-13) - $10

Adult (Ages 14+) - $12

Special Thanks to our Fantasyland Sponsors: Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. and Norris Inc.