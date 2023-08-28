The Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN) is providing support for members of the RFN and the Roanoke arts community to host a series of community-based arts and cultural events around food and farming. These events provide opportunities for residents and farmers to share their stories and shape the narrative surrounding Roanoke's food system. This work is made possible through the City of Roanoke Arts and Cultural funding, AgrAbility Virginia, and support from the Virginia Tech Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation and Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP).

Farm Dinner Theater

Date and Time: Aug. 28, 6-8:30pm

Location: Catawba Sustainability Center, 5075 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba, VA, 24070

Calling All Farmers!

It’s the heat of the season, and you’re at your wits end! The sun is a-blazin’, the sweat is a-drippin’, the zucchini is a-poppin’! It’s time to take a rest (even just for one night). We invite you to join for a free locally catered farm-to-table meal in solidarity with fellow farmers where we will explore ways of taking care of ourselves even in the busiest of seasons.

Facilitators will guide participants through easy and approachable theatre activities that invite dialogue around farmer health, wellness, and safety. AgrAbility Virginia will also be joining us to share resources available to farmers in the state.

Please register to secure your spot! https://tinyurl.com/farmdinnertheater

For more information, please contact Mo McGonagle at Mo@leapforlocalfood.org.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Katie Trozzo at ketrozzo@vt.edu 540-231-4582 during regular business hours at least 10 days prior to the event.

Funding to support this event is provided by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Virginia Tech through the USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) Grant Program.